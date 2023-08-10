Bhubaneswar, August 10: With snakebites accounting for 40 per cent of Odisha's disaster deaths, the state government has issued a set of guidelines for rescue and release of the reptiles from areas inhabited by humans. The forest, environment and climate change department issued letters to the additional special relief commissioner, PCCF of the forest department, PCCF of wildlife division, the managing director of OSDMA, all the RCCFs, collectors and DFOs in regard to the new guidelines.

According to the new guidelines, only certified snake handlers can participate in the rescue and release operations and they are required to adhere strictly to the stipulated protocols, failing which will invite penal actions as per the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Snake Kills Students in Odisha: Three School Kids Die of Snakebite in Keonjhar Hostel, Second Incident in One Week.

The guideline clearly stated that intervention to save snakes will only be undertaken in situations where their presence poses a risk to human life, such as when they are found indoors or in close proximity to human habitation. The snake rescue work should be confined to instances wherein the snakes have entered human dwellings, regardless of whether they are of venomous or non-venomous species, it said.

The state government also said snake handlers are volunteers and will not receive remuneration for their services from the Odisha Forest Department, which may also use their services to create awareness in the local population on the ecological importance of snakes, identification of snakes and how to avoid snakebites. Snake Bites Woman in UP's Unnao, Husband Brings Reptile To Hospital in Box; Video Goes Viral.

"Any individual who obstructs the efforts of a certified snake handler during a rescue operation may face legal repercussions. Creating public panic, publicly exhibiting the rescued snake(s), or any other form of public display involving snakes, even if conducted by the snake handler, will attract legal penalties," the guidelines said.

Located in the eastern coast of India, Odisha has about 34 per cent of of its land covered in undulated forests, snakes are found in abundance in most of these forests and are an integral part of the ecosystem. Apart from this, snakes are also found in human inhabited areas due to deforestation and agricultural and forest-based professions, the guideline mentioned.

Stating that incidents of snakebites are common in Odisha and have been certified as a state disaster under the disaster management authority, it said 40% of total disaster deaths are attributed to snakebites alone in Odisha. In the last 7 years, Odisha has had approximately 6,351 incidents of snakebites. Till July this year, snakebite incidents have claimed at least 34 lives.

Though not all snakes are venomous, they too may cause injury and distress to human life. Some of the common snakes found in Odisha include Cobra (Naga), Monocled Cobra, Spectacled Cobra, Common Indian Krait (Chiti Sapa), Banded Krait (Rana Sap), Russell's Viper (Chandan Boda Sap), pond snake and rat snake.

