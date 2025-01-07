Khordha (Odisha) [India], January 7 (ANI): The 63rd ITBP Raising Day Ceremony was celebrated in Khorda on Tuesday, featuring a parade. ITBP jawans showcased their skills during demonstrations for rescue operations and counter-terrorism actions.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Union minister Nityanand Rai participated in the program and said ITBP jawans have made great contributions for the country.

"The borders of our country, especially those covered in snow and high peaks of cold regions, are kept safe by the relentless efforts of our young jawans. They work in extreme conditions, with temperatures plunging to minus 50 degrees, yet their determination, courage, and commitment ensure our nation's security. The entire country takes pride in the efforts of the ITBP," said Union Minister.

Nityanand Rai added "The ITBP enjoys the trust of the Prime Minister, the confidence of the Home Minister, and plays a crucial role in safeguarding the borders of our country. Today, on the founding day of the ITBP, we celebrate its unwavering success. When an enemy faces the ITBP, they lack the courage to challenge it. I wish continued success for the ITBP in the years to come."

Rai further stated, "By 2047, under the vision of our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, India will emerge as a developed nation. In this prosperous India, every individual should be regarded as the world's best, and the safety of our borders must remain inviolable."

The Union Minister emphasized that a nation's security is deeply rooted in internal peace, stressing that progress can only be achieved through this sense of peace.

He commended the ITBP and other Central Armed Police Forces for their unwavering commitment to realizing India's vision of becoming a developed nation under PM Modi's leadership.

"A nation is truly secure only when it enjoys internal peace. It is with this sense of peace that we can drive forward progress. The ITBP, along with all other institutions of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), is steadfastly committed to realizing India's vision of becoming a developed nation under the Prime Minister's leadership. The ITBP has made significant contributions to this cause and continues to work with unwavering determination to ensure India's bright and secure future," he said. (ANI)

