Noida, Nov 23 (PTI) Suspension of physical classes in all schools across Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar has been extended till November 25, an official order said on Saturday.

The physical classes were suspended by the district administration last week in view of harmful levels of air quality in the region.

"In view of the instructions given by the District Magistrate, Gautam Buddha Nagar on November 18, regarding the discontinuation of physical classes from pre-school to class 12 due to the breach of Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi-NCR to Severe+ category with (450+AQI), all schools of the District Gautam Buddh Nagar are directed to follow the above order till November 25," stated the order issued by Dharamvir Singh, District Inspector of Schools (DIOS).

Since last month, the National Capital Region, including Noida and Greater Noida, has been grappling with levels of air quality that are considered harmful to human health.

The air quality index in NCR has deteriorated to alarming levels, with schools being ordered to switch to online mode of classes while offices are having staggered work hours in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

