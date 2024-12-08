Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 8 (ANI): Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Dr Jitendra Singh has said that after successful trails of lavender in Bhaderwah the focus of the centre is to boost the lavender farming in Udhampur.

He chaired the District Development Coordination & Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting here to review the progress of various Centrally Sponsored schemes (CSS) being implemented in the district Udhampur on Sunday.

Jitendra Singh said, "After successful trails of lavender in Bhaderwah our focus is to boost the Lavender farming in Udhampur."

Dr Singh instructed the Departments to complete the government of India schemes and projects at the earliest.

He said Lavender trails are also done in Latti village and the mission is to boost Lavender farming and engage more and more youths in Startups.

He added that more than 3000 youths are already engaged in Lavender farming startups.

Dr Singh also added that Kalari has become the 'One district one Product' for Udhampur district.

He further said, "Mantali International Yoga was constructed and now we are looking for value addition for residential complexes with the help of Private companies so that tourists flow increases towards Mantali in district Udhampur. We are going to boost Pradhan Mantri Har Ghar Surya Yojana, Pardhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana and Pardhan Mantri Savnidhi Yojana in the district by creating mass awareness especially in rural Udhampur."

At the meeting, Dr Jitendra Singh reviewed the status of implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) with the district administration and representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs). The Union Minister was given a detailed presentation on schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) PM-Kisan, MGNREGA, and SAMAGRA Shiksha. During the meeting, he was also apprised about the implementation of schemes related to Health, Education and Employment.

In his address, Dr Jitendra Singh affirmed that the Government of India has embarked on a mission aimed at enhancing the quality of life of citizens through improvements in delivery of essential services and infrastructure. He reiterated that effective delivery of services and facilities aimed at reducing public inconvenience must be ensured by the concerned departments. He said the government is committed to ensuring Ease of Living and improving level of satisfaction of citizens.

The Union Minister called for improving the quality of roads built under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). He issued a direction that maintenance of PMGSY roads must be monitored, and in case of any lapses on the part of contractors and other stakeholders, strict action needs to be taken. He said ensuring connectivity to habitations which are yet to be covered under the scheme should be prioritised, and steps be taken to initiate work as soon as possible.

On shortage of ambulances in hospitals, Dr Jitendra Singh suggested that these emergency and life-saving vehicles can be procured, utilising funds provided under MPLAD scheme. He directed the district administration to formulate a proposal in this regard for consideration.

The DISHA meeting was attended by DDC, Chairperson, Udhampur, Lal Chand; Member, Legislative Assembly, Udhampur West, Pawan Kumar Gupta; Member, Legislative Assembly Udhampur East, Ranbir Singh Pathania; Member, Legislative Assembly, Chenani, Balwant Singh Mankotia; Member, Legislative Assembly, Ramnagar, Sunil Bhardwaj; DDC, Vice Chairperson, Juhi Manhas Pathania; DDC members Amit Sharma, Parikshat Singh, Puran Chand Rakesh Sharma, Pinki Singh. (ANI)

