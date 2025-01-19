Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 19 (ANI): Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi stated that his goal is to make Odisha prosperous by 2036 and a "growth engine of India by 2047."

He emphasized that the state government is fully committed to achieving these objectives.

Majhi stated, "You must be aware that our goal is to make Odisha a prosperous state by 2036 and to make Odisha a growth engine of the country by 2047. To fulfil this goal our government has started working with full force. Singapore President's visit to Odisha is the first step towards this goal of ours."

The CM further noted that on January 17, the stateGovernment signed "8 MOUs with major organisations of Singapore".

He said, "These have opened the way for many initiatives like building a modernised urban community, building a modernised new town near Bhubaneswar, establishing a multiproduct industrial park, green shipping corridor, green hydrogen corridor, fintech ecosystem, semiconductor skill development in the rural areas."

Majhi also noted, "The two-day visit of the President of Singapore has taken Odisha to a new height. This partnership and collaboration of Odisha and Singapore has proved to be a historic step for the better future of Odisha."

He added, "And during the two-day visit of the President, they have expressed great joy in meeting and visiting everyone, the culture, heritage of our Odisha."

On Saturday, showcasing Odisha's potential for growth and development, Singapore President, Tharman Shanmugaratnam highlighted the importance of working on the "enablers," such as vaccine manufacturers like Bharat Biotech, that would drive the state's progress.

Addressing the media during his visit to the Bharat Biotech plant in Odisha, Singapore President noted that Odisha is well-placed to develop large-scale industrial parks in sectors like petrochemicals and mentioned that there could be opportunities for smaller-scale industrial parks.

He further emphasised the importance of developing capabilities and building a track record to enable scaling up, expressing confidence that Odisha can achieve this.

"Odisha is poised for a new stage in development and it starts with working on the enablers. The enablers are capabilities, skills, and bringing in a few large companies like Bharat Biotech, which I just visited, a very impressive new plant," he said.

"In some areas, like petrochemicals, Odisha is already very well placed to embark on a large-scale industrial park. In some other areas of manufacturing, there may be opportunities for smaller-scale industrial parks, but it's critical to develop the enablers at the same time. You have to develop the capabilities and the track record that enables you to scale up, and I'm confident Odisha can do that," he added. (ANI)

