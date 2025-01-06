New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) More than 400 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport on Monday due to low visibility conditions caused by adverse weather.

An official said there were no flight diversions at the airport.

"Low visibility procedures are still in progress at Delhi Airport. However, there has been no impact on flight operations.

"Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," DIAL said in a post on X at 4.53 pm.

According to the official, over 400 flights were delayed on Monday.

SpiceJet, in a post on X at 5.56 pm, said that due to expected bad weather (poor visibility) in Delhi (DEL), Amritsar (ATQ), Jammu (IXJ), Srinagar (SXR), Gorakhpur (GOP), Varanasi (VNS), Ayodhya (AYJ), Darbhanga (DBR) and Patna (PAT), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected on January 7.

DIAL operates the national capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), which handles around 1.300 flights daily.

