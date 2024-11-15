The Y-Break initiative, developed by MDNIY, offers a practical, five-minute Yoga routine that can be practiced at work. (Photo. MDNIY)

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): The Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) on Thursday received a Certificate of Appreciation from the Union Minister of State for the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Dr Jitendra Singh, for its popular "Yoga Break at Workplace" (Y-Break) programme.

According to an official press statement, he recognition was awarded to MDNIY Director, Dr Kashinath Samagandi, during the valedictory ceremony of the National Learning Week - Karmayogi Saptah at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

The Y-Break course has become the top-performing programme on the iGOT Karmayogi Bharat platform, with over 868,094 government employees completing it. The programme's success highlights its effectiveness in promoting wellness among working professionals.

The Y-Break initiative, developed by MDNIY, offers a practical, five-minute Yoga routine that can be practised at work. It includes simple Yoga asanas, Pranayamas, and relaxation techniques designed to reduce stress, improve focus, and boost productivity. The programme is easy to integrate into daily work schedules, making it a practical solution for busy employees.

Speaking about the programme's impact, Dr Samagandi said, "The tremendous success of the Y-Break programme reflects its significant impact on government officials nationwide. This achievement underscores our commitment to embedding wellness within the workplace, equipping public servants with practices that foster both physical and mental resilience. Y-Break helps to de-stress, refresh, and refocus in the working environment, which in turn boosts work efficiency."

Further, the Press release added that the iGOT Karmayogi platform aims to enhance the skills and effectiveness of government employees through continuous learning. It offers a range of training modules, from technical skills to personal wellness, to support the diverse needs of public servants. The Y-Break programme's success on this platform demonstrates the importance of wellness-oriented training, promoting employee health as a key factor in improving governance. (ANI)

