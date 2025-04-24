New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) The barbarism displayed in the Pahalgam terror attack is totally unacceptable, French President Emmanuel Macron told Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a phone conversation on Thursday.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also dialled Modi and strongly condemned the "terrible" terror attack on Indian soil, according to external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

President Macron conveyed his personal condolences on the "brutal killing" of innocent people in the heinous terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, he said in a social media post.

"He strongly condemned the attack and expressed full support and solidarity with the people of India adding that this kind of barbarism is totally unacceptable," Jaiswal said.

The prime minister thanked him for his message of support and conveyed India's strong resolve to bring the perpetrators to justice, he added.

Jaiswal said PM Meloni strongly condemned the terrible terror attack on Indian soil and conveyed her thoughts and prayers for the victims.

"She expressed full support of Italy in the fight against terrorism. PM Modi appreciated her call and the clear message of support against terrorism and those behind it," he said.

"India and Italy will continue to work together including in international platforms to strengthen counter-terrorism efforts," Jaiswal added.

Twenty-six civilians, mostly tourists, were killed in Tuesday's Pahalgam terror attack.

