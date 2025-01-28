New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) The parliamentary committee studying the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is set to endorse the government's move to include non-Muslims in Waqf boards, saying they can be "beneficiaries, parties to disputes, or otherwise interested in Waqf matters", sources said on Tuesday.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee, which is scheduled to adopt its report on Wednesday, has also agreed with the submissions of Dawoodi Bohra and Agha Khani communities, two small sects of the Shia Muslims, that they have their unique and distinct set of identities and should be treated as such, the sources said.

They had demanded to be kept out of the purview of the proposed law.

The committee may recommend a proviso that "nothing in this Act shall, notwithstanding any judgement, decree or order of any court, apply to a trust established before or after" the enactment of this law in connection with public charities by a Muslim for purposes similar to a Waqf, a source said.

Dawoodi Bohras had argued before the committee that their 'al-Dai al-Mutlaq', a living community leader who enjoys absolute and unquestioned power in its affairs, is their sole trustee who administers all the properties of the community.

The committee, which is headed by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, is of the view that the Bill's proposal to expand state Waqf boards to include two non-Muslim members and ensure broader representation from Shia, Sunni and backward Muslim communities will promote inclusivity and diversity in Waqf management, the sources said.

One amendment that the committee is set to make is non-Muslim members of the board will exclude ex-officio members, which means that it may have a maximum of four non-Muslim members.

Opposition parties have been vehemently critical of the Bill, and have accused Pal of bulldozing proceedings to reach a pre-decided set of recommendations.

Committee members were given the draft report on Tuesday evening, drawing another round of protest.

DMK MP A Raja alleged on X that the committee has been reduced to a farce.

"We were told that the Draft Report of the Committee & its Bill will be discussed tomorrow at 10 AM. It is 655 pages and has been sent to us just now," he said in the post at 7.05 PM.

He added, "MPs are expected to go through it and provide comments and submit dissent notes. This is simply not possible. What is the point of an independent parliamentary committee if the government does as it pleases anyway?"

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)