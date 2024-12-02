New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned on Monday till 12 pm amid continuous sloganeering by opposition MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for the fifth straight day.

Parliament proceedings have been stalled since the beginning of the Winter Session amid protests by opposition parties over the Adani issue and violence in Manipur and Sambhal.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that there are issues which all the Opposition parties want to discuss.

"One of the pending issues is a request for a debate on the 75th year of the Constitution and if the govt runs that then Parliament will function. We have had debates in the past on so many anniversaries...The govt should cooperate with the Opposition to make the Parliament function," Tharoor said.

Congress MP KC Venugopal said that the Congress is ready to run the house but the government must agree to its demands for discussion on certain issues.

"We already met with the Speaker and our only demand is that he has to take action to run the House smoothly. We are ready to run the House provided there should be a discussion on the Constitution which they promised us," he said.

TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay said that the responsibility of running the house lay with the ruling party.

"The House should function. TMC has many binding issues including issues relating to the state. We have issues of unemployment, price rise, fertilisers. Adani issue should be discussed in the Business Advisory Committee. It is the responsibility of the major ruling party to see that the House runs. This BJP govt is not interested in running the House," he said.

Opposition members have been continuously pushing to have a discussion on the floor on the Adani issue, Sambhal violence and the Manipur situation, raising slogans in the Parliament.

The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20. (ANI)

