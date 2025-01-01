Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 1 (ANI): Om Prakash Rajbhar, the National President of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), shared updates on the party's preparations for the upcoming elections in Delhi and Bihar.

Rajbhar confirmed that the organization's work is progressing swiftly in both Bihar and Delhi, where assembly elections are due this year.

"The work of party organization is going on at a very fast pace in both Delhi and Bihar, where elections are to be held," Rajbhar said.

He emphasized that party leaders are confident about contesting the elections, but the approach will depend on seat-sharing agreements. "If we get seats in the alliance, then we will contest with the alliance; if not, then we will contest alone," he added.

Regarding the allotment of seats, Rajbhar noted that discussions are ongoing.

"The state president and all the district presidents have been called, and we will be able to tell only after talking to them," he said, suggesting that final decisions will be made after consultations with party leaders at the state and district levels.

Earlier on Monday, Rajbhar lashed out at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over his jibe at ongoing excavation claiming a Shivling could be found at the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence.

Rajbhar asked him why did he not get the excavation done when he was the Chief Minister, adding that he was making such "baseless" statements to secure his Muslim votes.

"He is making statements to secure his vote bank. He is making such baseless statements so that his Muslim vote bank does not slip away. If he knew about this, then why did he not get the excavation done when he was the Chief Minister?... Samajwadi Party only wants the votes of Muslims, they do not do any work, and here (NDA) they are not asking for votes and are also doing work," Rajbhar told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Assembly polls 2025 are due in February 2025.

Amid this, the politics in the national capital has heated up with Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress attacking each other. (ANI)

