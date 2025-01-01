Ahmedabad, January 1: In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old youth from Gujarat’s Gandhinagar allegedly killed a man for sending messages to his fiancee on Instagram. The accused, identified as Rahul from Siholi village, and his accomplice were arrested after the body of the victim, Dashrath, was discovered near Dholakunwa village on December 28.

Dashrath had gone missing that day, prompting his family to lodge a complaint. Following a police probe, his body was found that night. During interrogation, Rahul admitted to the crime, revealing that he had accessed his fiancee’s Instagram account, where he found messages from Dashrath. Enraged, he arranged a meeting with Dashrath. Aligarh Shocker: Man Allegedly Murdered by Son-in-Law, Family Over Dowry Harassment of Daughter.

At the meeting in Dholakunwa village, Rahul and his friend confronted Dashrath, asking him to stop messaging Rahul’s fiancee, who hails from Mehsana. Dashrath, however, refused and defiantly stated he would continue. In a fit of rage, Rahul fatally stabbed him with a knife and fled the scene with his accomplice. Mumbai Shocker: Cleaning Staff Member Performs ECG at Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi, Hospital Gets Legal Notice.

Dashrath had reportedly begun messaging Rahul’s fiancee after meeting her during her visit to relatives in Dholakunwa. The accused were arrested while returning to Gandhinagar. Police are investigating further.

