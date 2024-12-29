Nizamabad (Telangana) [India], December 29 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC K Kavitha received a welcome as she returned to her constituency, Nizamabad, after a gap of 10 months. Speaking to the ANI, she launched a scathing attack on the Congress and BJP for neglecting the region's development.

"There is absolutely no talk of development and fulfilment of promises by the Congress government in Nizamabad," Kavitha remarked, adding that both major national parties had failed the people of Telangana.

She pointed out the lack of action from the BJP MP from Nizamabad, saying, " The BJP MP here has never asked about Telangana in Parliament, nor has he done any new development in Telangana or Nizamabad."

She also slammed the Congress government in the state, accusing it of turning a blind eye to the region's needs. "People are fed up with both Congress and BJP," Kavitha said.

The BRS leader's return was met with fervent enthusiasm from her supporters, with party workers thronging the streets to greet her. Kavitha, who is the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, has been an active voice for her party in the region.

Earlier this week, BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha accused the Congress government in Telangana of functioning under the BJP's influence, alleging collusion between the two parties to target regional forces and suppress opposition voices.

Addressing the media at Telangana Bhavan, on Monday, Kavitha highlighted a pattern of political conspiracy. She claimed that recent cases against BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) were politically motivated and part of a vendetta campaign orchestrated after Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met with BJP leaders in Delhi.

She noted that the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) case against KTR was swiftly followed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) action, all occurring immediately after CM Revanth Reddy's Delhi visit. "This sequence of events exposes the Congress-BJP nexus aimed at eliminating regional leaders like KCR, who continue to fight for the people," she asserted.

The daughter of BRS Supremo, Kavitha accused CM Revanth Reddy of unleashing "vendetta politics" and prioritising opposition crackdowns over governance. She alleged that "controversy surrounding actor Allu Arjun was deliberately stirred to distract the public from the government's failures". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)