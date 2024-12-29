Bhadohi, December 29: In a suspected case of suicide, a seven-year-old girl was found hanging under mysterious circumstances at her house in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi, police said on Sunday.

The cause of the suicide is yet to be ascertained, said a senior police officer, adding the matter is being investigated. The girl's body was found hanging with a saree through an angle from the tin-shed of the room around 11 am, said Additional Superintendent of Police Tej Veer Singh. Bhadohi Shocker: ASHA Worker Forces Pregnant Daughter-in-Law to Miscarry Fearing Third Girl Child.

"The parents of the girl are masons and were away for work when the incident took place. Her three other siblings aged 13, 5 and 4 were inside the house when she locked herself in the room and ended her life," he added. Bhadohi Shocker: Body of Missing 11-Year-Old Girl Found With Throat Slit in Uttar Pradesh, Probe Underway.

Singh said the forensic experts have inspected the site and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Further legal proceedings are ongoing, he added.

