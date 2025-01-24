New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): BJP candidate from Karol Bagh constituency for the Delhi assembly polls, Dushyant Gautam stated the people of the constituency are contesting the elections for the basic amenities like water and roads.

BJP candidate from Karol Bagh constituency, Dushyant Gautam told ANI on Friday, "There is an excitement among the people and it is for a transformation. The people of Karol Bagh want the area to be healthy, it should get clean air and water, and good roads... This election is being contested by the people of Karol Bagh for their basic needs, transformation and for the double-engine government..."

Also Read | ESIC New Member Update: Employees' State Insurance Corporation Adds 16.07 Lakh Employees in November 2024, 47% Are Youngsters.

On the other hand, BJP MP Arun Govil took a dig at Aam Admi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. "Delhi elections are worth watching and I am also looking at it the same way... People do make promises during elections and Arvind Kejriwal makes huge ones, wants to make everything free..."

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anurag Thakur launched a scathing attack on former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, claiming that the AAP leader is set to be "stumped" and "clean bowled" in the upcoming elections, with the people of Delhi set to sweep the "AAPda" clean over concerns related to pollution, the Yamuna River, and contaminated water.

Also Read | World Economic Forum 2025: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Highlights Thrust on Manufacturing, Services To Push Growth (Watch Video).

Thakur also accused AAP and Kejriwal of being 'anti-women,' citing an incident involving party MP Swati Maliwal, who the BJP leader alleges was summoned to Kejriwal's residence and 'assaulted.'

Speaking to ANI, BJP MP Anurag Thakur said, "Arvind Kejriwal is going to get 'stumped' and 'clean bowled' as people of Delhi want clean drinking water, clean air and clean roads and a clean Yamuna. This is why AAPda, AAP and Arvind Kejriwal are going to be sweeped clean from Delhi."

"The people of 'Aaapda' are anti-women and they insult, betray, and commit atrocities towards the women of Delhi. I want to speak this statement with an example as the party's MP Swati Maliwal was called by Arvind Kejriwal at his residence and 'assaulted," he said.

Meanwhile, in a major allegation, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Friday said that a conspiracy is being hatched by the BJP and Delhi Police to kill AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi said, "There are two players behind this conspiracy - one is workers of BJP who attack Arvind Kejriwal and pelt stones on him in different parts of Delhi, the second player is Delhi Police that comes under BJP and Amit Shah. With the collusion of BJP and Delhi Police, a conspiracy is being hatched to kill Arvind Kejriwal."

Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, and the counting of votes is set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 Assembly seats in Delhi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)