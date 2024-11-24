Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI): In the wake of the landslide victory of the Mahayuti, Shiv Sena winning candidate from the Sawantwadi Assembly seat Deepak Kesarkar on Sunday said that the people of India and Maharashtra have come out of that wrong narrative set by the INDIA alliance.

Speaking to ANI, Deepak Kesarkar said, "This is a blessing of people to the Mahayuti government. Earlier, in the Lok Sabha elections, a wrong narrative was set. Now the people of India and Maharashtra have come out of that wrong narrative. The people have shown which one is the real Shiv Sena...Devendra Fadnavis was tried to be defamed. The schemes under the leadership of Eknath Shinde received a lot of love from women, farmers and senior citizens."

Also Read | Who Is Atul Limaye? Know All About RSS Strategist Behind MahaYuti's Monster Win in Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.

He further said that people have shown that the real Shiv Sena is the party that carries forward the ideologies of Balasaheb Thackeray.

"Hindutva does not mean division of Hindus, Muslim Sikhs. The country was partitioned into India and Pakistan. We became secular. Balasaheb used to say that if you are in India then you cannot say 'Pakistan Zindabad'. We followed this ideology. This was the first time in Maharashtra that the doors of CM were open for the common man. CM Shinde has shown what a common man can do when he becomes the CM," he added.

Also Read | Bengaluru Businesswoman’s Suicide: Senior Police Officer Accused of Abetting Her Death by Allegedly Stripping Her and Demanding a Bribe of INR 25 Lakh.

Deepak Kesarkar defeated Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) candidate Rajan Krishna Teli by 39899 votes.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance won the Maharashtra assembly poll . The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance registered a smashing victory, carrying its allies--Shiv Sena and NCP--with its momentum.

The BJP has won 132 seats; Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has won 57 seats, and the NCP, led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, won 41 seats. The state has 288 assembly seats.

In contrast, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a rude jolt with Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray winning 20 seats, Congress securing 16, and NCP(SP) led by Sharad Pawar managed just 10 seats.

The BJP saw a fabulous strike rate with the party winning 133 of the 148 seats it contested in Maharashtra. The party's allies Shiv Sena and NCP also have a very good strike rate. The assembly elections in Maharashtra were held on November 20.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined celebrations at BJP headquarters following the party-led Mahayuti's landslide victory in Maharashtra assembly elections and said the people of the state have defeated "negative and parivarvad politics." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)