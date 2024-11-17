Akola, Nov 17 (PTI) Congress Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi on Sunday slammed the BJP for the 'batenge toh katenge' slogan and said the party was indulging in religion-based politics while keeping mum on lack of development in Maharashtra.

The poet-politician was campaigning for Akola West assembly seat candidate Sajid Pathan for the November 20 polls.

The people of Maharashtra are secular and seek development, Pratapgarhi added.

"They will show the Mahayuti its place in the polls," he said.

The Mahayuti comprises Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, the BJP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

It is pitted against the Maha Vikas Aghadi which consists of Congress, NCP (SP) Shiv Sena (UBT).

