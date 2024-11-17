Mumbai, November 17: The Mumbai police recently booked late chartered accountant Sandeep Paswan's fiancée and her family members after the former allegedly died by suicide after taking to Facebook Live. The development comes nearly two months after Sandeep Paswan's death. The 33-year-old Govandi resident had taken to Facebook I've to blame his fiancée and her family before ending his life in Deonar.

In his video on Facebook, Sandeep Paswan accused his fiancée and her family members of torturing him and even making false molestation allegations against him, reports Mid-day. The alleged incident occurred on September 17, when Paswan went live on Facebook and narrated his ordeal about how he was allegedly cheated by his fiancée on the pretext of marriage. Nitin Kumar Satyapal Singh Dies By Suicide in Mumbai; TV Actor Was Battling Depression.

In the Facebook Live, Paswan also alleged that he was being framed in a false sexual harassment case. Soon after his family members saw the video, they alerted the police, who rushed to the spot to save Paswan, but he had already passed away before they could reach there. Soon after his suicide, Paswan's brother Deepak Paswan said that his brother met the girl after a relative sent a marriage proposal to him from Mumbai.

After meeting the girl, the two exchanged numbers and even decided to get married. Three years after meeting the girl, Sandeep informed his brother about shifting to Mumbai as his fiancée found a job for him in the city. Deepak also said that his brother gave INR 12.5 lakh to the girl to purchase a flat so that they would live there after their wedding. Mumbai Shocker: 5 Dogs Found Dead With Tied Mouths in Nullah in Kandivali, Case Filed.

However, he revealed that the girl's behaviour changed soon after Sandeep gave her money. He also claimed that the girl's family cancelled the marriage. It was learned that Sandeep's ex-fiancée returned INR 7 lakh but refused to return the rest. In June this year, when Paswan demanded the money, the girl and her family registered a false molestation case against him.

Demanding justice for his brother, Deepak said that the police should arrest the woman and her family members.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

