Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 13 (ANI): People from different beliefs visited the Sultan Shah Dargah Unity Fair in Tripura, held annually on the 24th day of the Bengali month of Poush.

For many years, this vibrant event has brought together Hindus and Muslims in a shared celebration of faith, culture, and brotherhood.

After the British colonial rule, during the partition of India in 1947, many Hindu families from East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) migrated to Tripura, while Muslim families moved to East Pakistan. In 1950, Shachindramohan Lodh from Brahmanbaria was one of the many who migrated to Tripura, where he entered into an unwritten agreement with Habijuddin from Anandnagar. The Dargah festival, associated with the revered Sultan Shah, has been celebrated every year since.

Despite the area being predominantly Hindu today, the religious rituals at Sultan Shah Dargah have been upheld for over 75 years by the Hindu community, showcasing an exceptional example of Hindu-Muslim unity.

Every year, various mystics and spiritual leaders gather at the Dargah, where Baul and Murshedi songs echo through the night. The pilgrims leave early in the morning, each heading to their respective destinations. Many locals believe that Sultan Shah's divine powers continue to bless the area.

An extraordinary example of devotion comes from Biplob Lodh, a well-educated Hindu who, despite his faith, faithfully worshipped at the Dargah for over 50 years. After his death in 2022, his last wish was fulfilled by being laid to rest in front of the Dargah.

The fair began on a small scale in 1990, thanks to the dedicated efforts of local youths like Tapan Lodh, Swapan Lodh, Malay Lodh, Abu Fakir, and Chan Mia. By 1994, the fair was officially recognized by the government, which also provided financial support. Every year, thousands of religious devotees from both the state and beyond gather for the festival, seeking blessings and spiritual enrichment.

Speaking to ANI, Pritam Lodh, fair executive mentioned that the fair is organized to commemorate the death anniversary of Fakir Baba.

"I manage this fair committee, and the fair will be held from the 9th to the 13th of this month. This fair has been vibrant and ongoing since the British era. It is organized to commemorate the death anniversary of Fakir Baba, a revered figure associated with this shrine. Initially, the fair was a one-day event, but after 1994, it was gradually extended to three days with government support. Following 2023, our local MLA, Ram Prasad Pal, expanded it to a five-day event. All the departments in the area come together to ensure the fair is organized smoothly and successfully," he said.

The event features cultural performances organized by local and invited artists, providing both entertainment for the rural community and an opportunity for local talents to showcase their skills. The fair has become an ideal platform for cultural exchange and artistic development. (ANI)

