New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Sunday granted 4 days transit remand of Mohd. Sajjad Alam, a key accused in the Phulwari Sharif PFI case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The agency sought transit remand of the accused to produce him before a special NIA court at Patna, Bihar.

Also Read | Jalore Road Accident: 4 of Family Killed As Speeding Dumper Hits Motorcycle in Rajasthan.

The accused was arrested on Saturday at Indira Gandhi Airport after he returned from Dubai, UAE. A lookout circular (LOC) was issued against him. An arrest warrant was also issued against him by the special NIA court at Patna.

Duty Judicial Magistrate First class (JMFC) Anurag Chhabra granted 4 days transit remand of Mohd. Sajjad Alam to NIA. He is to be produced before the NIA court at Patna on January 9.

Also Read | Pratishtha Dwadashi Festival: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath To Perform Ram Lalla's 'Abhishek' in Sanctum Sanctorum on January 11.

The Additional Superintendent of NIA, Vipin Kumar moved an application and sought a 5-day transit remand of the accused.

Advocate Santosh Singh Barthwal appeared for accused Mohd. Sajjad Alam.

It is alleged that the accused is a trained cadre of PFI and was channelling funds from Dubai to the PFI cadre in Bihar through a Dubai, Karnataka and Kerala syndicate. These funds were allegedly used to promote PFI's criminal and unlawful activities.

In Phulwari Sharif PFI case, an FIR was registered in 2022. The other 17 accused have already been arrested and chargesheeted by the NIA. Initially, an FIR was lodged by the Phulwari Sharif Police in July 2022.

Earlier on Saturday, the National Investigation Agency arrested a key accused in the Phulwari Sharif Popular Front of India (PFI) case from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi.

The accused was arrested on arrival from Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), the agency said in a release on Sunday.

An NIA team arrested accused Mohammad Sajjad Alam of east Champaran district of Bihar, as soon as he landed at the IGI airport. Alam, a trained cadre of the banned PFI, had an arrest warrant issued against him by the NIA special court in Patna and also had a Look Out Circular issued against him.

As per NIA investigations, the accused was involved in channelising illegal funds from Dubai to PFI cadres in Bihar through a UAE, Karnataka and Kerala-based syndicate. The funds were used for promoting the banned outfit's criminal and unlawful activities.

NIA, which took over the investigation days after the registration of the original case, had earlier arrested and chargesheeted 17 accused in the case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)