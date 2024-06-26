New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Kulpati Tiwari, former Mahant of Kashi Vishwanath temple on Wednesday.

PM Modi called Tiwari's demise an "irreplaceable loss" for Kashi.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Hugs, Showers Praise on Two ‘Special Guests’ in Parliament (Watch Video).

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1805978521342247271

"Received the sad news of the demise of the former Mahant of Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Dr Kulpati Tiwari. Dr Kulpati served Baba Vishwanath with devotion for a long time," PM Modi said in a post in Hindi.

Also Read | Foxconn Denied Jobs to Married Women? Centre Seeks Report From Tamil Nadu Government on Claims That Foxconn Doesn't Hire Women at Its Apple iPhone Plant.

"His departure to Shivaloka is an irreplaceable loss for Kashi," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)