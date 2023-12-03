New Delhi, December 3: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Sunday said that the common people's faith in PM Modi's guarantees and his development model led the BJP to head for victory in three states and increased vote percentage in Telangana. Speaking to ANI, MoS Home Nityanand Rai said, "People have full faith in Modi ji's development model and Modi guarantee and this is the reason why today Bharatiya Janata Party has got such huge success in three states and the vote percentage has increased significantly in Telangana."

Only Modi name, Modi name (Modi Kevalam, Modi Kevalam) The name and work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached every home, happiness is reaching the homes of the poor. Har Ghar Modi, Ghar Ghar Modi, 'Modi hai to mumkin hai', this was not a mere slogan. This is a reality and people believed it," Rai told ANI while commenting on party's victory march in three states. Assembly Election Results 2023: Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh’s Result Are Symbol of ‘Modi Magic’, Says Smriti Irani (Watch Video).

MoS Home Nityanand Rai Speaks on Assembly Election Results 2023

#WATCH | Delhi: On BJP's lead in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, Union Minister Nityanand Rai says, "It is only because of PM Modi's name. The work and the name of PM Modi have reached every house... The people have trusted the slogans of 'Har Har Modi, Ghar Ghar… pic.twitter.com/BQnduDLyzX — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

MoS Home Rai told ANI that development has reached every house, every person, even the deprived have felt that they too have got the right to live. Development is taking place with (Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Viswas with Sabka Prayas) everyone's support, everyone's trust, everyone's development, everyone's efforts and with justice... The hard work of the Prime Minister, guarantees that if Modiji is there, this country is self-reliant. Poverty is being eradicated from the country and corruption is being eradicated." Assembly Election 2023 Results: BJP on Way To Rule 12 States on Its Own, Congress Down to Three.

The Union Minister hit out at the opposition INDIA bloc and said that the face of the INDIA bloc is of corruption, appeasement and always spreading rumours by making false promises at the time of elections. People have understood that the Congress-led alliance are all cheats and they trust only in PM Modi.

"There is no OBC face except Narendra Modi. There is no OBC or EBC leader bigger than the Prime Minister who has lived in poverty, who used to go to school hungry in his childhood and the people of the country know and understand this," he added.

Seven hours into the counting of votes for Assembly polls in four states, the BJP is comfortably leading in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The Congress is ahead in Telangana, its sole consolation in this round of state polls.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)