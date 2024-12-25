New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh, on the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi wished a Merry Christmas to the Christian community in India and around the world. He recalled that the government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, had completed a year since its formation and congratulated the people of Madhya Pradesh.

He added that developmental works had gained momentum, along with the implementation of new infrastructure projects worth thousands of crores in the past year. The Prime Minister remarked that today marked the laying of the foundation stone for the historic Ken-Betwa river-linking project, the Daudhan Dam, and the Omkareshwar floating solar project - Madhya Pradesh's first solar power plant. He congratulated the people of the state for these advancements.

Terming the day as exceptionally inspirational in honour of the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Prime Minister said it marked a festival of good governance and service, inspiring everyone.

While releasing the commemorative stamp and coin in memory of former PM Vajpayee, PM Modi said that Vajpayee had mentored many foot soldiers, including him, over the years.

The Prime Minister stated that Atalji's service to the nation's development would always remain indelible in our memory. He underlined that work on more than 1,100 Atal Gram Sushasan Sadans would begin today, with the first installment released for the same. He noted that the Atal Gram Seva Sadan would drive the development of rural areas.

Emphasising that Good Governance Day was not a one-off event, PM Modi said, "Good Governance is the identity of our governments." Thanking the people for allowing him to serve for a third consecutive term at the Centre and continuously in Madhya Pradesh, the Prime Minister said that Good Governance was the key factor behind this.

He urged intellectuals, political analysts, and academicians to evaluate the country after 75 years of independence, considering parameters such as development, public welfare, and good governance.

PM Modi highlighted that his government had succeeded in ensuring people's welfare and developmental works whenever it had the chance to serve. He said, "If we are evaluated on certain parameters, the country will see how dedicated we are to the common people."

The Prime Minister stressed that the government worked relentlessly to fulfil the dreams of freedom fighters who sacrificed for the nation. He highlighted that good governance required not just good schemes but also their effective implementation. He noted that the measure of good governance lies in how much the people benefit from government schemes.

The Prime Minister pointed out that previous governments had made announcements but failed to ensure their benefits reached the people due to a lack of intent and seriousness in implementation. He highlighted the success of schemes such as PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, which ensures farmers in Madhya Pradesh receive Rs 12,000, made possible through Jan Dhan bank accounts.

PM Modi also drew attention to the Ladli Behna Yojana in Madhya Pradesh, stressing that it wouldn't have been possible without linking bank accounts to Aadhaar and mobile numbers. He remarked that although cheap ration schemes existed before, the poor had to struggle to obtain rations. Today, thanks to technology and initiatives like One Nation, One Ration Card, the poor receive free rations with complete transparency.

PM Modi remarked that good governance means citizens should not have to beg the government for their rights or run around government offices. He emphasised their policy of connecting 100% of beneficiaries with 100% of benefits, setting their government apart from others. He noted that the entire country is witnessing this, which is why the people repeatedly allowed them to serve.

The Prime Minister stated that good governance addresses both current and future challenges. He expressed regret that the people of Bundelkhand had suffered for decades due to the misgovernance of previous governments. He highlighted that many generations of farmers and women in Bundelkhand struggled for every drop of water due to ineffective governance, which never considered a permanent solution to the region's water crisis.

PM Modi pointed out that Dr BR Ambedkar was one of the first to recognise the importance of river water for India. He highlighted that major river valley projects in India were based on Dr Ambedkar's vision and that the Central Water Commission was established due to his efforts.

The Prime Minister expressed regret that previous governments had never given Dr Ambedkar the due credit for his contributions to water conservation and large dam projects. He remarked that even after seven decades, many states in India still faced water disputes due to a lack of intent and misgovernance in the past.

PM Modi noted that Vajpayee's government had made serious efforts to address water-related challenges, but these were sidelined after 2004. He stressed that his government was now accelerating the campaign to link rivers across the country, with the Ken-Betwa Link Project about to become a reality, opening new doors of prosperity in Bundelkhand.

He explained that the Ken-Betwa Link Project would provide irrigation to 10 districts in Madhya Pradesh, including Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Panna, Damoh, and Sagar, and would also benefit Bundelkhand in Uttar Pradesh, including the districts of Banda, Mahoba, Lalitpur, and Jhansi.

"Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country to initiate two projects under the grand river-linking campaign," said PM Modi. He highlighted that during his recent visit to Rajasthan, agreements were made to link several rivers through the Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal and Ken-Betwa Link Projects, which would significantly benefit Madhya Pradesh.

"Water security is one of the biggest challenges of the 21st century," PM Modi remarked. He stressed that only countries with sufficient water would progress, as water is essential for prosperous agriculture and thriving industries.

PM Modi shared his experience from Gujarat, where drought is prevalent in many parts, and said that the blessings of the Narmada River from Madhya Pradesh had changed Gujarat's fate. He affirmed his responsibility to end the water crisis in drought-affected areas of Madhya Pradesh.

The Prime Minister noted that he had promised the people of Bundelkhand, especially farmers and women, to work sincerely to alleviate their difficulties. He highlighted the creation of a Rs 45,000 crore water-related plan for Bundelkhand.

PM Modi stated that the governments in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh were continuously encouraged, leading to the laying of the foundation stone for the Daudhan Dam under the Ken-Betwa Link Project. He explained that this dam would have a canal stretching hundreds of kilometres, providing water to approximately 11 lakh hectares of land.

"The past decade will be remembered in India's history as an unprecedented decade for water security and conservation," said PM Modi. He added that while previous governments divided water-related responsibilities among various departments, his government created the Ministry of Jal Shakti to address the issue.

PM Modi emphasised that for the first time, a national mission was launched to provide tap water to every household. He highlighted that in the seven decades after independence, only 3 crore rural families had tap connections. In the past five years, however, they had provided tap water to 12 crore new families, spending over Rs 3.5 lakh crore on this initiative.

The Prime Minister also underscored the importance of water quality testing under the Jal Jeevan Mission, stating that 2,100 water quality labs had been established nationwide and 25 lakh women had been trained to test drinking water in villages. He said that this initiative had freed thousands of villages from contaminated water, protecting people from diseases.

PM Modi noted that before 2014, around 100 major irrigation projects in India had been incomplete for decades. His government, however, spent thousands of crores to complete these projects and increased the use of modern irrigation techniques. He highlighted that nearly one crore hectares of land had been connected by micro-irrigation in the past 10 years, including five lakh hectares in Madhya Pradesh.

The Prime Minister also noted that efforts were being made to create 75 Amrit Sarovars in each district to mark 75 years of independence, resulting in the creation of over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars across the country.

The Prime Minister praised Madhya Pradesh's progress in tourism, calling it a sector that creates jobs for the youth and strengthens the economy. He added that India was set to become the world's third-largest economic power, with growing global curiosity about the country, which would benefit Madhya Pradesh.

He highlighted a recent report naming Madhya Pradesh among the world's top ten most attractive tourist destinations.

PM Modi noted that the central government was continuously working to improve facilities for both domestic and international tourists, introducing e-visa schemes for foreign tourists and expanding heritage and wildlife tourism in India.

He emphasised the exceptional tourism potential of Madhya Pradesh, noting its rich historical and spiritual heritage, including sites like Kandariya Mahadev, Lakshman Temple, and Chausath Yogini Temple. He added that Khajuraho had hosted a G-20 meeting, and a state-of-the-art international convention centre was being constructed there to promote tourism.

PM Modi elaborated on the government's support for Madhya Pradesh through the Swadesh Darshan scheme, allocating hundreds of crores to develop eco-tourism and new amenities for tourists. He also highlighted the development of the Buddhist Circuit, including Sanchi, and eco-tourism projects like Gandhi Sagar, Omkareshwar Dam, Indira Sagar Dam, and Bhedaghat.

He added that the Heritage Circuit would connect Khajuraho, Gwalior, Orchha, Chanderi, and Mandu, while Panna National Park would be part of the Wildlife Circuit.

The Prime Minister concluded by stating that the government's efforts to boost tourism would strengthen the local economy, benefiting farmers, small businesses, and the entire community.

Lauding Madhya Pradesh for its progress in various areas, PM Modi said the state would play a key role in India's economic growth in the coming decades. He assured the people that the governments at the Centre and state would continue to work sincerely to make Madhya Pradesh a developed state for a developed India.

The Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Mangubhai C. Patel, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Virendra Kumar, and C.R Patil, and other dignitaries attended the event. (ANI)

