New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Mannathu Padmanabhan Pillai, a freedom fighter and social reformer who founded the Nair Service Society, on his birth anniversary and lauded him as a true visionary.

"Remembering Sri Mannathu Padmanabhan on his birth anniversary. He was a true visionary, who made relentless efforts to uplift society, empower women and remove human suffering.

"His emphasis on education and learning was also noteworthy. We remain committed to fulfilling his vision for our nation," PM Modi said on X.

Born in 1878 in the present-day Kerala, Pillai founded the Nair Service Society to uplift the community, which is a numerically and socially influential caste in Kerala.

