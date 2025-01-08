Puducherry, Jan 8 (PTI) Puducherry Lt Governor K Kailashnathan on Wednesday reviewed the preparedness of the health department to tackle the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) disease.

A release from the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services of Puducherry stated that the high-level meeting was convened to assess the health department's readiness in light of recent reports of HMPV spread in China and a few cases in India.

The release mentioned that officials from the health department and other departments briefed the Lieutenant Governor on the precautionary steps needed to prevent the spread of the virus.

The public was advised not to panic as health systems and surveillance networks are in place in Puducherry to address any potential health emergencies effectively.

The release further stated, "There is no reason to worry, as there has been no sudden rise in respiratory cases in the union territory. However, the territorial administration, in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, is closely monitoring the situation."

It was also stated that the existing laboratory testing facilities and treatment centres are fully prepared to handle any cases of the virus in the union territory.

Any suspected cases of Serious Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI), particularly among children and the elderly, will be tested, and swabs will be sent to the centrally administered JIPMER hospital for analysis.

The Puducherry government is also making arrangements to conduct testing at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute.

The meeting, held at Raj Nivas, was attended by the Chief Secretary to the Puducherry Government, among other officials.

