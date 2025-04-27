Prayagraj, April 27: A fire broke out early in the morning on Sunday at the Directorate of Education office located on Sarojini Naidu Marg in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. According to Fire Officer RK Chaurasia, the Fire Department received the information of the fire at around 8 am today, following which two fire trucks were dispatched to the scene.

Chaurasia stated that the fire was brought under control and no casualties were reported; however, the reason behind the fire is yet to be determined.

"I was informed around 8 AM today that a fire had broken out at the Directorate of Education Office. I came here immediately with two fire trucks. Prayagraj Fire: Blaze Erupts in Tent House Godown in UP, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Prayagraj Fire

VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh: Fire breaks out at Prayagraj Directorate of Education office, destroying several crucial files. Here’s what Fire Officer RK Chaurasia said: “I received information around 8:30 am that there was a fire at the Directorate of Education office. I immediately… pic.twitter.com/e5QPPFETkY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 27, 2025

There was a massive fire in a room here. We started putting out the fire from adjacent rooms to control the fire from spreading further. We have controlled the fire, and it has almost been put out. No casualties have occurred. We will get to know the reason behind the fire after a thorough investigation," Chaurasia stated. More details awaited.

