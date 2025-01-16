Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on successfully completing the demonstration of space docking of satellites. In his post, the Indian Prime Minister said, "It is a significant stepping stone for India’s ambitious space missions in the years to come." Earlier, ISRO successfully performed the docking of satellites as part of the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX). In its post on X, ISRO said the spacecraft docking was successfully completed. "A historic moment," ISRO wrote. ISRO SpaDeX Docking Experiment: ISRO Successfully Docks 2 Satellites in Space, India Becomes 4th Country To Achieve Feat.

Congratulations to Our Scientists, Says PM Modi

Congratulations to our scientists at @isro and the entire space fraternity for the successful demonstration of space docking of satellites. It is a significant stepping stone for India’s ambitious space missions in the years to come. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 16, 2025

Spacecraft Docking Successfully Completed, Says ISRO

SpaDeX Docking Update: 🌟Docking Success Spacecraft docking successfully completed! A historic moment. Let’s walk through the SpaDeX docking process: Manoeuvre from 15m to 3m hold point completed. Docking initiated with precision, leading to successful spacecraft capture.… — ISRO (@isro) January 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)