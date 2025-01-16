Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on successfully completing the demonstration of space docking of satellites. In his post, the Indian Prime Minister said, "It is a significant stepping stone for India’s ambitious space missions in the years to come." Earlier, ISRO successfully performed the docking of satellites as part of the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX). In its post on X, ISRO said the spacecraft docking was successfully completed. "A historic moment," ISRO wrote. ISRO SpaDeX Docking Experiment: ISRO Successfully Docks 2 Satellites in Space, India Becomes 4th Country To Achieve Feat.

Congratulations to Our Scientists, Says PM Modi

Spacecraft Docking Successfully Completed, Says ISRO

