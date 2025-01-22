Hyderabad, Jan 22 (PTI) A case has been registered against a private hospital here for allegedly carrying out kidney transplant surgeries without the requisite permissions, police said on Wednesday.

The case was filed under the Telangana Transplantation of Human Organs Act following a complaint from a health department official, they said.

Also Read | Republic Day Parade 2025: Gujarat's Tableau To Showcase 12th Century 'Kirti Toran' and 21st Century 'Statue of Liberty' at 76th R-Day Celebrations in Delhi.

State Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha, who took serious note of the issue, instructed officials to submit a report after conducting a thorough inquiry.

He emphasised that strict action should be taken against those involved in illegal kidney transplant surgeries.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana January 2025 Instalment Date: When Will Women Beneficiaries Receive INR 1,500 in Maharashtra?.

He also directed the previously appointed 'taskforce committees' to conduct checks in private hospitals and ensure the implementation of the Clinical Establishment Act, urging them to act decisively to prevent any illegal medical practices, an official release said.

The minister further instructed police officials to monitor any illegal activities that may occur in hospitals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)