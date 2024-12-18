New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): The Joint Parliamentary Committee to examine 'One Nation, One Election' Bill will have 21 members from Lok Sabha including Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Manish Tewari, NCP's Supriya Sule, TMC's Kalyan Banerjee and BJP's PP Chaudhary, Bansuri Swaraj and Anurag Singh Thakur,

The 31-member panel will have 10 members from Rajya Sabha.

According to the listed agenda of Lok Sabha for Thursday, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will move a motion that the 'One Nation, One Election' bill be referred to a Joint Committee of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The members from Lok Sabha are BJP's PP Chaudhary, CM Ramesh, Bansuri Swaraj, Parshottambhai Rupala, Anurag Singh Thakur, Vishnu Dayal Ram, Bhartruhari Mahtab, Sambit Patra, Anil Baluni, Vishnu Datt Sharma, Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Manish Tewari and Sukhdeo Bhagat, Samajwadi Party's Dharmendra Yadav, Kalyan Banerjee, Supriya Sule, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's TM Selvaganapathi, Telugu Desam Party's G M Harish Balayogi, Shiv Sena's Shrikant Eknath Shinde, Rashtriya Lok Dal's Chandan Chauhan and Janasena Party's Balashowry Vallabhaneni

The committee will be tasked to submit the report to Lok Sabha on the first day of the last week of the next session of Parliament.

The Constitution Amendment Bill on 'One Nation, One Election' and the Bill further to amend the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 were introduced in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, proposes simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies across India.

Opposition members argue that the proposed change could disproportionately benefit the ruling party, giving it undue influence over the electoral process in states, and undermine the autonomy of regional parties.

These bills, approved by the Cabinet last week, aim to facilitate the holding of simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies across the country.

During the introduction of the bill, 269 members voted in favour, while 196 voted against it.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that when the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill was taken up in the Cabinet for approval, Prime Minister Narendra Modi insisted that it be sent to the JPC for detailed discussion. (ANI)

