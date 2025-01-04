Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 4 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi projects ranging from yoga to longevity have been implemented in the state to keep the society healthy.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided health protection cover to the poor and middle class by giving Ayushman card under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, projects ranging from yoga to longevity have been implemented to keep the society healthy," Patel said while speaking at the Bharat Medical Excellence Award ceremony here.

The doctors of Gujarat who achieved special achievements and performed special work in the medical field were honoured by the Chief Minister and Health Minister Rishikesh Patel.

"Today, we are being noticed at the global level under the leadership of the Prime Minister. Our heritage and culture are being enriched. Today government hospitals have high-quality health facilities available. The Prime Minister aims to make a developed India through a healthy society and a healthy nation," the Chief Minister added.

The Chief Minister said that many doctors are serving selflessly in society. Also, he requested all those present to adopt a sensitive approach towards the needy persons.

Health Minister Rishikesh Patel said that during the difficult times of the epidemic, many doctors served the people selflessly day and night. During the covid epidemic, DNS Talks were done to spread awareness in society through social media.

He added that under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the medical facilities and medical infrastructure in the state are continuously developing.

"In the PMJAY scheme, the assistance in the state has been increased from 5 lakhs to 10 lakhs. The scheme has more than 2500 empanelled hospitals, due to which people even in poor and remote areas get free treatment for critical illnesses," Rishikesh Patel said.

Also, he provided details about the state government's health services and initiatives including dialysis centres, cochlear implant services, newly opened medical colleges, malnutrition eradication programmes, services available in civil medicare and innovative projects, 108 services.

Indian Medical Association President-elect, Dr Anil Nayak said on this occasion that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state is achieving all-round development.

"This event to honour eminent doctors of the state who have achieved distinguished achievements in the medical field is another attempt to appreciate their contribution to the medical field and society," he added.

On this occasion, the founder of DNS Talks, Dr Nehal Sadhu in his welcome address gave detailed details about the inception of DNS Talks, its functioning and today's award ceremony.

On this occasion Padma Shri Dr Sudhir Shah, well-known Gynecologist Dr Mukesh Bavisi, media person and event organiser, Riya Gajjar, eminent doctors and representatives of organisations associated with the medical world and other dignitaries were present. (ANI)

