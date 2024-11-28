Imphal, Nov 28 (PTI) Hundreds of people continued their sit-in for the second consecutive day on Thursday in Manipur's Imphal West district, demanding that the authorities take steps to trace a 56-year-old man who has been missing since November 25.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC), formed in response to the disappearance of Laishram Kamalbabu Singh, started the demonstration on Wednesday in Kanto Sabal area.

They demanded that the missing man be handed over to them within three days, police said.

JAC convenor Ratankumar Singh said the committee will intensify its protest if the missing person is not handed over to them by November 29.

Kamalbabu had gone missing while en route to Leimakhong army camp on Monday, and an FIR has been lodged with the Sekmai Police Station over his disappearance.

Family members claimed that Kamalbabu might have been abducted by Kuki militants.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh had said that Kamalbabu was engaged in making furniture for army officers.

"Police and the army have joined hands to conduct search operations. However, Kamalbabu is yet to be traced," an official said.

Meanwhile, two security personnel and a person were injured after a clash broke out between police and protesters in Kakching on Wednesday night, a senior officer said.

The protesters were demonstrating against the arrest of four people in connection with arson at the residence of Kakching constituency MLA M Rameshwor on November 16 night.

