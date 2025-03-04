Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI): NCP(SP) leader Supriya Sule has demanded speedy justice to the victim in the Pune bus rape case and said it is very painful incident.

"I condemn the incident and expect very strong reactions and actions from the government, but exactly the opposite happened. The government has been very insensitive to the victim, and some very shocking statements have come from the government. I request the Chief Minister to tell all his ministers to be very sensitive and empathetic because this girl's entire life has been destroyed," Supriya Sule told ANI on Monday.

Also Read | Bihar: Mithila Express Narrowly Escapes Derailment in Motihari As Bike Stuck Between Rail Tracks; Train Driver Applies Emergency Brakes (Watch Video).

"It's a horrible and very painful incident, and injustice has been done to her. I urge the Chief Minister, who is the Home Minister of Maharashtra, to make sure that this case is on the fast track and that this man should be hung...", she added.

Pune Crime Branch detained the accused in the Pune rape incident at the Swargate bus depot from a village in Shirur Tehsil of the district.

Also Read | Budaun Shocker: Sambhal Man Shot Dead While Finalizing Groom for Sister's Marriage in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video).

The accused Dattatray Ramdas Gade was absconding since the incident happened on Tuesday, when the woman, was waiting for a bus to return home to Phaltan, which is located around 100 km away.

The accused allegedly approached her, falsely claiming that the bus to her destination was parked elsewhere. He led her to a MSRTC Shivsahi bus parked in the depot, where he allegedly raped her.

State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has ordered an immediate security audit of all bus stands and depots across the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)