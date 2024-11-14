Chandigarh, Nov 14 (PTI) The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Punjab, Sibin C, on Monday held a meeting with the administrative officials and the police to review the preparations for the November 20 bypolls to four Assembly segments -- Dera Baba Nanak, Barnala, Chabbewal (SC), and Gidderbaha.

The meeting was attended by the deputy commissioners-cum-district election officers and senior superintendents of police from Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Sri Muktsar Sahib and Barnala districts where polling will be held.

At the meeting, Sibin directed the concerned officials to enhance surveillance to prevent illegal trafficking of drugs, liquor, cash and other materials and take strict action against distribution of cash and other goods to influence the voters.

To ensure free and fair elections, the CEO ordered strict vigilance from 48 hours before voting until the polling process ends, including reinforcing the checkpoints and closely monitoring the movement of outsiders within the constituencies.

Sibin also directed the officials to ensure 100 per cent live webcasting for real-time monitoring of the polling stations and to make adequate arrangements in the counting halls.

The senior poll official also reviewed the arrangements made for the polling staff and instructed the officials to ensure that all amenities are in place for the voters, such as drinking water, waiting areas and quality restrooms, among other essential facilities.

The meeting was also attended by Special Director General of Police Arpit Shukla and Additional Director General of Police MF Farooqui, who is also the nodal officer for the state police.

The bypolls were necessitated after the sitting MLAs from these constituencies were elected to the Lok Sabha. The results will be out on November 23.

