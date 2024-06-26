New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and apprised him of the important issues in Punjab and Chandigarh.

According to an official release from the Punjab Raj Bhavan, "The Governor of Punjab and Administrator, Union Territory, Chandigarh, Banwari Lal Purohit, called on Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, in New Delhi on June 26."

Also Read | Bihar: Eight Killed in Lightning Strike Incidents in State, CM Nitish Kumar Announces Ex Gratia of Rs 4 Lakh.

"The Governor apprised the Prime Minister about the important issues of Punjab and Chandigarh," said PRO, Punjab Raj Bhavan.

The meeting took place at the new Parliament building and was marked by a warm and cordial exchange.

Also Read | Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Says Ather Energy Going To Invest Over Rs 2,000 Crore in Manufacturing Facility in State, Will Generate 4,000 Jobs.

Earlier on Tuesday, Baljit Kaur, Punjab Minister of Social Justice, Empowerment, and Minorities, addressed a press conference regarding the Ashirwad Scheme of the Punjab Government and said that Rs 34 crore has been released for the beneficiaries in seven districts of the state.

Under the scheme, a monetary aid of Rs 51,000 is given to the girls belonging to the beneficiary community for their marriage.

Addressing the press conference, Kaur said, "About Rs 34 crore has been released to seven districts of Punjab for girls belonging to SC and other categories. Orders have been issued to ensure that this amount reaches all the girls by June 30."

She added further, "Districts like Firozpur, Patiala, Barnala, and Gurdaspur, among others, are included."

The scope of the scheme was extended to Christian girls at the time of their marriage from September 1, 1997, on the same terms and conditions.

The scheme was renamed Ashirwad on January 26, 2004, and under this scheme, the amount was enhanced from Rs 5100 to Rs 6100 for SC/Christian girls and daughters of widows of any caste at the time of their marriages. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)