Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 8 (ANI): In response to the deteriorating health condition of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh expressed concern on Tuesday, stating that the state government is worried about his health and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak to farmer leader Dallewal.

"Punjab government is worried about his health condition...I appeal to the PM and the Union Agriculture Minister should talk to him... Even if the Prime Minister converses with him telephonically, then, also, the entire problem will be solved. The border of Punjab will also reopen. Common people have been facing difficulties. They (Farmers) are our people. When we need grain, we approach them. They are filling our stomachs and their children are getting martyred on borders. PM Modi himself says that communication is the only solution," said Balbir Singh.

Also Read | Amit Shah Asks Yogi Adityanath To Ensure 100% Implementation of New Criminal Laws in 7 Commissionerates of Uttar Pradesh by March 31.

On Monday, a Supreme Court-appointed High-Powered Committee met farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike at the Khanauri border.

Dallewal has been on a fast-unto-death since November 26.

Also Read | Atul Subhash Suicide Case: 'Missing' Child of Deceased Techie Currently in Haryana Hostel, Bengaluru Police Told.

Speaking about the meeting, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Patiala, Mandeep Singh Sidhu, said that the farmer leader had refused to take medical assistance.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of a plea regarding providing medical aid and hospitalisation of Dallewal, to Friday.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court clarified that its orders to provide medical aid and hospitalisation to farmers' leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal were not to force him to end his fast but to ensure his well-being.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Sudhanshu Dhulia said that Dallewal could continue his hunger strike under medical aid.

It said there appears to be a deliberate attempt in the media by Punjab government officers to give an impression that the court is pressuring Dallewal to break the fast.

Dallewal, the convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), has been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanouri border to press the Centre to accept the farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

The top court has been asking the Punjab government to ensure Dallewal gets proper medical aid during the fast until death. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)