Chandigarh [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Punjab Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has tested positive for COVID-19, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh informed.

"My Cabinet colleague and Cooperation & Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has tested positive for #Covid19. I wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to him joining us at work soon," Singh tweeted.

Punjab recorded 1,320 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 40,643 including 15,305 active cases and 1,036 deaths, according to the State Health Department.

24,302 patients in the state have recovered from the disease. (ANI)

