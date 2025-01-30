New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): The Punjab Police on Thursday arrested two operatives and recovered two grenades and one pistol along with live catridges following a brief exchange of fire, as per the Director General of Punjab (DGP) Police.

The arrest was made after the police received secret information. The arrested have been identified as Robinjeet Singh an Harpreet Sing and belonged to the Satta Naushehra Gang.

Also Read | RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: Bengal BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar Meets Victim's Parents, Assures Reaching Out to 'Appropriate' Authorities (Watch Videos).

Taking to social media X, DGP in a post wrote "Acting swiftly on secret information, 2 operatives (Robinjeet Singh & Harpreet Singh of USA-based Gurdev Singh and Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir, Satta Naushehra Gang apprehended after brief exchange of fire, and recovered 2 grenades and 1 pistol along with live cartridges."

As per the DGP, when the police made an attempt to apprehend the accused, they were attacked. To this, the police acted in self defense after which the accused suffered injuries.

Also Read | Digital Payments Across India Record Double-Digit Jump of 11.1% YoY As on September 2024: RBI.

Both accused have been admitted to the Civil Hospital.

"When police team tried to apprehend them they attacked police team and tried to flee from the spot, in-response the police acted in self-defense, during which both accused sustained injuries. They have been admitted to the Civil Hospital, where they are reported to be in stable condition," the post further read.

A First Information Report has been registered by the police. Further investigations are underway to establish the backward and forward linkages.

"An FIR has been registered by Tarn TaranPolice. Further investigations are ongoing to establish backward and forward linkages," the post further read.

On January 28, the Punjab Police's SSOC Amritsar dismantled a Pakistan-ISI-backed narco-terrorism network.

The module, operated by USA-based Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passian and notorious drug smuggler Sarwan Bhola, was involved in the attack on the Gumtala Police Post in Amritsar with a hand grenade.

Two individuals connected to the operation have been arrested, according to Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)