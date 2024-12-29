Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], December 29 (ANI): Incessant rain the day before caused chilly weather in Punjab's Jalandhar on Sunday. The city also witnessed dense fog with visibility reduced to 50 meters.

Today, the maximum temperature in Jalandhar was recorded at 18°C, while the minimum temperature at 9°C, according to the IMD.

The rainfall, which started on Friday midnight, continued intermittently until Saturday morning, causing a significant drop in temperature. The day's temperature plummeted to 15°C, while the night's temperature was recorded at 7°C. The temperature deviation from normal levels was 1.4°C for the night and 3.3°C for the day, according to the IMD.

In response to the severe weather conditions, the meteorological department has issued an Orange Alert. Additionally, a Yellow Alert has been issued for December 30 to January 3, warning of dense fog and cold waves, with possibilities of intense cold waves during this period.

Meanwhile, a thin layer of fog enveloped the national capital, reducing visibility in several areas. The minimum temperature was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius at 7 AM on Sunday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Due to the fog, Delhi's Safdarjung and Palam areas reported visibility of 800 meters, while visibility at airports fell to 500 meters or less at 5:30 AM.

In East Uttar Pradesh, visibility was recorded at 0 meters in Prayagraj, 50 meters in Varanasi, and 400 meters in Gorakhpur. In Punjab, Amritsar had a visibility of 50 meters, while Chandigarh recorded 100 meters.

Meanwhile, cold conditions persist in Leh, as the temperature was recorded at -11.5 degrees Celsius, while Shimla saw a temperature of 4.4 degrees Celsius. The cold situation in Jammu and Kashmir is also similar as the temperature in Srinagar city was recorded at 1 degree Celsius, while Gulmarg recorded -6.4 degrees Celsius, Jammu 7.4 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam -5.2 degrees Celsius, and Kupwara 0.2 degrees Celsius, as per IMD data at 9:30 AM. (ANI)

