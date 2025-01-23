New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, his sister and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday paid homage to legendary freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 128th birth anniversary.

In a post on X Rahul said, "Heartfelt tribute to the great revolutionary, founder of Azad Hind Fauj, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. Netaji's leadership, courage, his struggle for social justice, his contribution towards tolerance and inclusion continue to inspire every Indian even today. My respectful salute to the immortal son of Mother India, Jai Hind!"

Also Read | West Bengal: Reshuffle in Trinamool Congress Likely in February, CM Mamata Banerjee To Have Final Say.

Similarly, MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in her post wrote, "Respectful salutations on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, the great leader of the Indian freedom movement, founder of the Azad Hind Fauj and former President of the Indian National Congress."

"Mahatma Gandhi called Netaji the "patriot of patriots". Netaji presented the highest example of revolution, patriotism and sacrifice. His contribution and his thoughts will continue to inspire generations. Jai Hind!," added the post.

Also Read | Torres Ponzi Scam: Mumbai Police Obtains Interpol Blue Corner Notice Against 8 Ukranian, 1 Turkish National in INR 1,000 Crore Fraud Case, Manhunt for CEO Mohammed Tausif Reyaz Intensifies.

In 2021, the Central government officially designated January 23 as Parakram Diwas to mark the birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose.

On the occasion of Parakram Diwas 2025, a grand celebration is scheduled to unfold from 23rd January to 25th January 2025 at Barabati Fort in the historic city of Cuttack, the birthplace of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

The multifaceted celebration will honour the legacy of Netaji on his 128th birth anniversary. The three-day event, scheduled for 23rd-25th January 2025, will be inaugurated by Mohan Charan Majhi, the Chief Minister of Odisha, on 23.01.2025.

Following the government's decision to commemorate Netaji's birth anniversary as 'Parakram Diwas' in 2021, the first Parakram Diwas was held that year at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata.

The year 2022 saw the unveiling of a hologram statue of Netaji at India Gate, New Delhi; and in 2023, 21 unnamed islands in the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago were named after the 21 Param Vir Chakra Awardees.

In 2024, the Prime Minister inaugurated the event at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, the site of the INA trials. Continuing the tradition, this year the Parakram Diwas celebration is being organised by the Ministry of Culture at Cuttack, Netaji's birthplace and the city that shaped his early sensibilities.

The three-day-long event will start with the Chief Minister, Odisha and other dignitaries paying homage to Netaji and hoisting the National Flag at the house where Netaji was born, which has now been converted into a Museum dedicated to him. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)