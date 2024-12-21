New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Accusing the Congress of "torturing" Bharat Ratna Baba Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said that Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and his party should not carry a photo of Ambedkar as it doesn't suit their party.

"There is no one in the Congress who has the courage to make Rahul Gandhi understood. People should tell Rahul Gandhi that the picture of BR Ambedkar and the copies of the Constitution do not look good in his hands. Since the time of Pandit Nehru and till date - Congress has disrespected the Constitution. They tortured BR Ambedkar. Babasaheb ko bhaga bhaga kr haraya hai. I told this thing in Maharashtra to everyone that in 1951 when Babasaheb resigned as law minister, he wanted to fight the Lok Sabha elections and wanted to be re-elected as an MP but Congress was on mission mode to defeat Babasaheb Ambedkar in Elections and again in byelections Congress party conspired and used all its power to defeat Baba Saheb. Why did they do this? After all this, they did not even give Bharat Ratna to Babasaheb. I said this in Parliament, Nehru ji himself gave Bharat Ratan to him but they did not give Bharat Ratna to Babasaheb. In 1990 Babasaheb get the Bharat Ratna. Rahul Gandhi and Congress' thinking does not match with that of Ambedkar ji. They should not carry photos of Ambedkar. I request with folded hands that Rahul Gandhi should not carry a photo of Ambedkar in his hands. It doesn't suit them. Nakli kaam mat karo," Rijiju told ANI.

The Union Minister also said that the Government wanted co-operation from the opposition to run the house properly.

"We are very open to all the discussions we have already asked and appealed to the opposition parties to join and run the house because it is the collective effort. The government puts up the bills and business and the timeline and everything to run the House. But the cooperation of the opposition party is necessary. Congress parties should realize that the people of India have voted for the members to perform in the Parliament not to display their physical strength and cause injury to other MPs. Good sense should prevail to Congress party. I have asked apology from the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi for insulting the Constitution, for damaging the legacy of BR Ambedkar and for causing injury to the MPs for many thing," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, the Congress party announced organising nationwide protests on December 24 (Tuesday) against the remarks of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on BR Ambedkar. All party Members of Parliament (MPs) and Central Working Committee (CWC) members are also going to hold press conferences on December 22 (Sunday) and 23 (Monday) on Shah's comments.

The march will start with garlanding of a statue of Ambedkar and will continue till a memorandum is submitted to respect District Magistrates (DM).

During the Parliament winter session, which concluded yesterday, INDIA bloc MPs took out multiple protests since HM Amit Shah's remarks in Parliament on December 18, criticising Congress for making it a 'fashion' to take Ambedkar's name.

"If they had taken the name of God so many times instead of Ambedkar then they would have got heaven for seven lives," Shah had said.

Congress further lashed out at the BJP and Shah, demanding an apology and his resignation for his remarks, calling it an "insult" to Ambedkar.

During the protests in Parliament, the BJP took out parallel protests to Congress, in turn accusing the BJP of insulting the legacy of India's first Law Minister.

During the protests of both sides, a face-off occurred at the premises of Parliament, injuring two BJP MPs, Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput. Moreover, Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that he was pushed too. (ANI)

