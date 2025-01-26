New Delhi, January 26: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Sunday greeted the nation on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day. Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X, said that it is the duty of all to respect and protect the Constitution as it guarantees justice, freedom, equality and human dignity to every citizen.

"Happy Republic Day to all countrymen. Our Constitution, based on the values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity of our great freedom fighters, is the pride of the Indian Republic; it is the protective shield of every Indian, irrespective of religion, caste, region, or language--it is the duty of all of us to respect and protect it," he said in his post. Republic Day 2025 Greetings: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Wishes Nation on Occasion of R-Day, Slams Centre’s Policies.

Rahul Gandhi Greets Nation on 76th Republic Day

सभी देशवासियों को गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ! हमारे महान स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों के न्याय, स्वाधीनता, समानता और भाईचारे के मूल्यों पर आधारित हमारा संविधान भारतीय गणतंत्र का गौरव है, धर्म, जात, क्षेत्र, भाषा से परे हर भारतीय का सुरक्षा कवच है - इसका सम्मान और रक्षा हम सभी का… pic.twitter.com/RezPTvGhoD — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 26, 2025

Priyanka Gandhi Greets Nation on 76th Gantantra Diwas

सभी देशवासियों को गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। आज ही के दिन हमारा संविधान लागू हुआ था जिसने हर एक नागरिक को न्याय, स्वतंत्रता, समानता और मानवीय गरिमा की गारंटी दी। हमारा संविधान एक-एक भारतीय के अधिकारों का रक्षा कवच है। हमारे संविधान की रक्षा के लिए हमारा संकल्प चट्टान… pic.twitter.com/xGkJELounW — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 26, 2025

Extending her greetings to all people on the occasion of Republic Day, Congress Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad Priyanka Gandhi said that her party's resolve to protect our Constitution is as strong as a rock. In a post on X, Priyanka said, "Heartiest greetings of Republic Day to all the countrymen." "On this day, our Constitution came into force, which guarantees justice, freedom, equality and human dignity to every citizen. Our Constitution is the protector of the rights of every Indian. Our resolve to protect our Constitution is as strong as a rock," she added. Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized the importance of protecting the Constitution and adhering to its principles as India celebrates its 76th Republic Day on Sunday. ‘Celebrate 75 Glorious Years of Being a Republic, Bow to All Great Women and Men’: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings to Nation on 76th Republic Day.

Kharge unfurled the national flag in Bengaluru, accompanied by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. Addressing the event, Kharge highlighted India's respect and recognition as a nation, attributing it to the Constitution and its values. He acknowledged the contributions of the Congress Party, Dr Ambedkar, and Pandit Nehru in preserving the country's independence.

"We are celebrating the 76th Republic Day. Protecting the Constitution and adhering to its principles is of utmost importance... It is due to the Constitution and its values that we have gained respect and recognition as a nation. People come to our doorsteps to seek votes--this is the contribution of the Congress Party, Dr Ambedkar, and Pandit Nehru. Their efforts have enabled us to preserve the independence of this country," Kharge stated.

