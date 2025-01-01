Jaipur, Jan 1 (PTI) A three-year-old girl, who fell into a 150-foot-deep borewell in Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district, was brought out in an unconscious state on Wednesday after a 10-day rescue operation and rushed to hospital, officials said.

However, the girl, Chetna, was declared dead by doctors at the hospital, they said.

NDRF team in-charge Yogesh Meena said that when the girl was taken out there was no movement in her body.

