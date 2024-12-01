Jaipur, Dec 1 (PTI) Rajasthan Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedhan on Sunday launched the 'Padharo Mhare Desh Bharat' campaign by flagging off a marathon.

The campaign, initiated by Gnarly Troop Global Federation, aims to promote the Indian cultural heritage, environmental sustainability and global cooperation. The event was attended by students of nearly 20 schools, teachers, parents and others, founder of the organisation Amarjeet said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Expresses Concern Over India's GDP Growth Rate Declining to Its Lowest in 2 Years, Says 'New Thinking Needed for Economy, Can't Progress When Handful Accrue Its Benefits'.

Minister Bedham and spiritual leader Riteshwar Maharaj flagged off the run from the Jawahar Circle.

Addressing the gathering, Bedham encouraged teachers and students to play an active role in the nation's development.

Also Read | How To Go Live on X; Check Step-by-Step Process of Going Live on Elon Musk's Social Platform Using Third-Party Software, Media Studio and OBS Studio.

Maharaj delivered a message on embracing Indian values.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)