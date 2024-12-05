Ranchi, Dec 5 (PTI) Various Hindu organisations across Jharkhand on Thursday took out rallies and staged demonstrations to protest the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh and the arrest of monk Chinmoy Krishna Das.

In Ranchi, members from different Hindu and social organisations gathered at Bapu Vatika in Morabadi ground, where prominent leaders addressed the crowd.

Rakesh Lal of Sanatan Sarna Samaj said Sarva Sanatan Samaj and allied groups had been protesting across all district headquarters in the state against the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

"Hindus are being targeted, temples are being destroyed, and homes and businesses are being looted in Bangladesh," he said.

A rally was then taken out from Morabadi to the district collectorate, where a memorandum addressed to the President was submitted to Ranchi deputy commissioner.

In Pakur, the Sarva Sanatan Samaj organised a protest rally starting from the Railway Ground, which passed through Gandhi Chowk, Birsa Chowk, and Rabindra Chowk, before culminating near Sido-Kanhu Park.

Thousands of people, including members of ISKCON, BJP, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), and RSS, participated in the protest.

Holding placards and chanting slogans against the Bangladesh government, the protestors demanded the immediate release of Das and an end to the atrocities on Hindus and other minority communities.

The protestors later handed over a memorandum addressed to the President to the Pakur deputy commissioner, urging her intervention to stop the attacks on Hindus and temples in Bangladesh.

