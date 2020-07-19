Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): The foundation laying ceremony for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya is likely to be held in the first week of August.

Govind Giri Maharaj, member of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust on Saturday said the Trust has suggested two dates for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said both the dates are auspicious.

"Our first priority is to hold the foundation laying ceremony and for this, we have invited Prime Minister Modi. We have suggested July 29, and August 5 as auspicious dates. We will hold the ceremony in the presence of Prime Minister. By the first week of August, the ceremony will be done," he said.

Commenting on August 3 or August 5 dates for Prime Minister's visit as suggested by Trust member Kameshwar Chaupal, Govind Giri Maharaj said he may have taken the dates from some other priests.

"But I want to assure you all that the foundation laying ceremony will be held in the first week of August," he said.

Chaupal had said they have suggested two dates - August 3 or August 5 - as the dates to lay down the foundation of the Ram Temple.

Champat Rai, General Secretary, Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust said that construction of grand Ram temple in Ayodhya will be completed within 3-3.5 years from the date of its start of construction.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, set up in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict to supervise and facilitate the construction of the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya, held its second meeting at Circuit House on Saturday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)