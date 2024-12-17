India News | RG Kar Hospital Case: Medics Move Cal HC for Permission to Hold Demonstration

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The Joint Platform of Doctors (JPD) on Tuesday moved the Calcutta High Court, seeking permission to hold a demonstration at a key crossing in the central part of the metropolis, demanding that the CBI submit a supplementary charge sheet in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case.

Dec 17, 2024 10:44 PM IST
    Kolkata, Dec 17 (PTI) The Joint Platform of Doctors (JPD) on Tuesday moved the Calcutta High Court, seeking permission to hold a demonstration at a key crossing in the central part of the metropolis, demanding that the CBI submit a supplementary charge sheet in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case.

    The application was accepted and the matter is likely to be heard on Wednesday, officials said.

    The Kolkata Police had on Monday denied permission to the JPD, a joint platform of five organisations of doctors, to hold a sit-in at Doreena Crossing in the heart of Kolkata, citing possible traffic jam in the wake of an expected large gathering of people during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

    A court in Kolkata's Sealdah had recently granted bail to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's ex-principal Sandip Ghosh and former officer-in-charge of Tala police station Abhijit Mondal in the case.

    The CBI, which was handed the investigation into the case by the Calcutta High Court, failed to file a chargesheet against the accused within the mandatory 90-day period, leading to their release on bail.

    An on-duty medic was raped and murdered at the RG Kar hospital in August, triggering a national outcry and massive protests.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

