New Delhi, July 18: The Rouse Avenue court on Friday took up the money laundering Prosecution complaint (Charge sheet) filed against Robert Vadra and others and listed it for verification of documents. Special Judge Sushant Changotra took up the charge sheet and asked the record keeper (Ahalmad) to check the charge sheet and documents and give a report.

The court listed the matter for consideration on July 24. Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) NK Matta appeared for the ED and sought a short date. Earlier on Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a prosecution complaint before the Rouse Avenue Court in connection with an alleged fraudulent land deal involving businessman Robert Vadra and others. ‘I Stand With Robert Vadra’: Rahul Gandhi Calls ED Chargesheet Against Brother-in-Law ‘Witch Hunt’.

The complaint, filed on July 17, 2025, names 11 individuals and entities as accused, including Vadra, his company M/s Sky Light Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., M/s Onkareshwar Properties Pvt. Ltd., Satyanand Yajee, and Kewal Singh Virk. The case stems from an FIR registered by Gurugram Police, alleging that Vadra, through his company Sky Light Hospitality, fraudulently purchased 3.53 acres of land in Village Shikohpur, Sector 83, Gurugram, from Onkareshwar Properties Pvt. Ltd. on February 12, 2008. Gurugram Land Deal Case: ED Attaches 43 Properties Worth INR 37.64 Crore Linked to Robert Vadra; Files Chargesheet Against Him, 10 Others.

The complaint alleges the use of false declarations in the acquisition and claims that a commercial license was secured for the land using Vadra's personal influence. As part of the ongoing probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the ED issued a Provisional Attachment Order on July 16, 2025, attaching 43 immovable properties worth approximately Rs 37.64 crore. These properties are reportedly linked to Vadra and his associated entities, including Sky Light Hospitality.

