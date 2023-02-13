Mangaluru, Feb 13 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized diamond capsule fragments worth Rs 2.6 crore from two passengers at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA), official sources said on Monday.

The DRI sleuths, with the help of CISF personnel at the airport, confiscated the diamonds from two passengers, Anas and Amar from Bhatkal, as they were about to fly to Dubai on Saturday, DRI sources said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Pratapgarh Boy Who Fell in Love With Russian Girl Ties Knot With Her in Traditional Hindu Wedding.

Acting on a tip-off, the DRI sleuths found two packets of diamond capsules hidden in the shoes of one of the passengers during an intensive physical check at the immigration counter.

The CISF personnel handed over the two passengers to DRI officials for further investigation, the sources added.

Also Read | Bull Attack in Uttar Pradesh: 70-Year-Old Woman Gored to Death by Bull at Kanwara Village in Firozabad, Sixth Incident This Year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)