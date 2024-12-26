New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging misgovernance in the upcoming Prayagraj Mahakumbh Mela 2025.

Taking to social media X, Yadav said that out of 22 only nine pontoon bridges in Prayagraj were fit for traffic and the rest of them were in bad conditions and also pointed out that the BJP had only done 40 percent of their work.

"Prayagraj Maha Kumbh 2025: Special news bulletin on BJP's misgovernance mode, Date: December 26, 2024:Correspondent: PDA journalist. News: Out of 22, only 9 pontoon bridges are fit for traffic, the remaining nine are in bad condition. This means that after a year-long exercise, only 9 out of 22 pontoon bridges have become traffic-worthy, meaning only about 40% of the work has been completed," the post read."

Further, the SP Chief questioned how the remaining bridges would be built and how the control and movement of the crows would be possible with only 20 days left for the Mahakumbh.

"Now when only 20 days are left for this mega event, how will the remaining bridges be built and how will crowd control and movement be possible? The BJP government should take this very seriously," he questioned.

Earlier, the UP government announced over 5,000 special buses, including 550 electric vehicles, set to aid the massive influx of devotees during the religious gathering's peak days

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is ensuring world-class facilities for millions of devotees attending the Mahakumbh. According to an official release, this includes arrangements for shelter for over 1 lakh passengers and the operation of approximately 3,000 special fair trains. In addition, IRCTC, the tourism and hospitality branch of Indian Railways, has completed the construction of the luxury tent city, Mahakumbh Gram, near the Triveni Sangam.

The Mahakumbh Mela will be held from January 10 to February 24 under the guidance of the Yogi government and will feature a vibrant display of the country's cultural diversity.

The main bathing festivals, known as the "Shahi Snan" (royal baths), will be held on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

On December 25, the Uttar Pradesh government geared up for the Mela and arranged over 5,000 special buses including 550 electric vehicles, set to aid the massive influx of devotees during the religious gathering's peak days. (ANI)

