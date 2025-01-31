New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday sought the Uttar Pradesh government's response to a bail plea filed by Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party MLA Abbas Ansari, who is booked in a case under the UP Gangsters Act.

A bench of justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh issued notice to the UP government after the counsel for the state sought time to file the counter affidavit. The court granted two weeks to the UP government to file the counter affidavit.

Ansari, MLA from UP's Mau constituency, had been booked in August last year under the provisions of the UP Gangsters Act for allegedly forming a gang to extort money from people and for other unlawful financial gains.

In December, the Allahabad High Court refused to grant bail to Ansari by observing that there were various cases registered against him and there were chances of him tampering with the evidence.

He moved to the Supreme Court, challenging the High Court's decision.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal appeared for Ansari, while ASG KM Nataraj represented the State of Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

